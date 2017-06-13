Watch ‘Hamilton’ Cast Sing National Anthem at NBA Finals

By Annie Reuter

One of the most talked about Broadway musicals in recent history is Hamilton, and its San Francisco cast members took their production off the stage and onto the court for the second-to-last game of the NBA finals.

Related: The Roots Plan Live Musical for NBA All-Star Game

On Monday (June 12), the performers sang the National Anthem at game five of the NBA finals. Joshua Henry, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Solea Pfeiffer and Amber Iman sang at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Sporting their Warriors gear, they alternated on the verses, allowing each to shine.

The next night, the Golden State Warriors clinched the title, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in a rematch of last year’s series, which The Cavs won in seven games.