Haim Rock Out to Prince… a Little Too Hard

It's a cautionary tale. Rock. But don't rock too hard. June 13, 2017 2:55 PM
By Abby Hassler

Haim might be getting ready to drop their second studio album, Something to Tell You, July 7, but today the pop-rock trio shared a cautionary tale about rocking out too hard to Prince.

The band posted a video of the youngest sister, Alana, tossing her hair around and having a good time listening to Prince.

Alana ended up kneeing herself in the nose in all the excitement, earning the video’s caption, “when u rawk too hard to prince.” The band posted the video with a raining umbrella emoji.

