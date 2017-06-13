Foster the People Announce New Album ‘Sacred Hearts Club’ with Short Film

The band's third studio effort will be released on July 21. June 13, 2017 12:20 PM
Foster The People

By Abby Hassler

Foster the People have announced that their third studio album, Sacred Hearts Club, will arrive July 21.

Related: Foster the People Drop 3 New Singles, Summer Tour Dates

The band also shared a new video titled, “Sacred Hearts Club (the beginning).” The documentary-style video features behind-the-scenes looks at the group’s rehearsals as they got ready for their most recent U.S. tour. Their fall tour will start off Sept. 2 with a headline slot for Portland’s Best Show Of The Year…So Far…

The 12-track record is now available for pre-order.

Check out the mini-doc below.

 

