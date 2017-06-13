Big Boi Drops New Track ‘Chocolate’ Featuring Trozé

June 13, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: big boi, troze

By Abby Hassler

Big Boi dropped his latest track “Chocolate” off his upcoming album, Boomiverse. The song features a collaboration with L.A. rapper Trozé.

Related: Big Boi’s ‘In the South’ Features Gucci Mane and Pimp C

The track is based on Trozé’s track “Chocolate (Milk Version),” which he released last year with Jessie Rose. If it sounds familiar, the song was featured in an iPhone 6 commercial in June of 2016.

The rapper already released the hard-hitting single “Kill Jill,” featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy, the catchy track “Mic Jack,” with Adam Levine and “In the South” featuring Gucci Mane.

Big Boi’s third studio will arrive June 16. Listen to “Chocolate” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan
Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan

Listen Live