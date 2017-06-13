A$AP Ferg Drops 2 New Tracks ‘Nia Long’ & ‘Aw Yea’

By Abby Hassler

A$AP Ferg only released Always Strive and Prosper a little over a year ago, but the rapper is kicking into high gear with dropping new material. Today (June 13), the Harlem rapper debuted two new tracks “Nia Long” and “Aw Yea.”

Related: A$AP Rocky & A$AP Ferg Deliver New Song ‘Wrong’

The first track, produced by HighDefRazjah, deals with the rapper proclaiming he is the “realest” rapper since 2Pac and Biggie, while comparing a woman to actress Nia Long from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Boyz n the Hood.

The latter track features a collaboration with Lil Yachty and was produced by Maaly Raw. Ferg’s upcoming record Still Striving still has no set release date.

Listen to “Nia Long” and “Aw Yea” below.