The Weekend Unveils Haunting ‘Secrets’ Video

When The Weeknd dropped his latest record Starboy in November, “Secrets” was one of the album’s most magnetic tracks. Now the singer (born Abel Tesfaye) has dropped a mysterious, futuristic video for the song.

In the clip, the Weeknd wanders around a hypermodern space like a dystopian Patrick Swayze in Ghost. He lurks around a giant modern structure, invisibly watching a woman wriggle on a piece of furniture.

Tesfaye keeps an eye on the woman (a former love?) from stairwells, elevators and balconies. The video’s stunning cinematography updates the song’s ’80s vibe.

Watch the Weeknd’s new video for “Secrets” here:

