The Head and The Heart Announce Fall Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

The Head and The Heart just announced the fall leg of their 2017 tour.

The new run of dates kick off on September 21 at New York City’s Central Park Summerstage.

The band will be joined by The Shelters on the road, along with Grouplove at Red Rocks, Dr. Dog in Nashville and The Lone Bellow in New York.