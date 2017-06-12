Remy Ma Escalates Nicki Minaj Beef with Lil Kim, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte

By Hayden Wright

Remy Ma’s set at 2017 Summer Jam was a who’s who of iconic female rappers: Lil Kim, Young M.A., Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Lady of Rage and Cardi B joined her onstage before a very special performance of “Shether,” Remy’s Nicki Minaj diss track. The gathering of legendary female MCs seemed aimed to send a clear message: We were here first.

Related: Nicki Minaj Gives Remy Ma 72 Hours to Drop a Hit, Puts $500K on the Line

During her performance of “Shether,” images of Minaj in compromising poses and over-the-top outfits appeared on the projection screen. The collage also included old tweets and at least one image of Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost. Nicki, you better watch yourself.

Lil Kim has dabbled in her own Nicki Minaj diss tracks: Her “Black Friday” from 2011 was “Shether” ahead of its time.

See some photos and videos from the Summer Jam “Shether” performance here:

And then Remy Ma Just Either Nicki Minaj on that #SummerJam stage for The Culture 🇺🇸 https://t.co/4SWn2JGxyj —

Real👑Deplorable🐐 (@Culture_God) June 12, 2017

Remy Ma puts Nicki Minaj on that SummerJam screen. #InMemoriam https://t.co/1PFPVBGN3o —

#MeelzLive (@MeelzTV) June 12, 2017

Remy Ma just shut this whole shit down. Brought out QUEEN LATIFAH! @iamcardib! Young M.A! MC Lyte! Rah Digga! Son...and THEN did Shether... —

(@Kozza) June 12, 2017