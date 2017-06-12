Mary J. Blige Drops ‘Strength of a Woman’ Video

June 12, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Mary J. Blige

By Abby Hassler

Mary J. Blige has teamed up with the cast of TNT’s Claws for the music video to the title track off her latest album Strength of a Woman. The record arrived April 28 of this year.

The video features Blige singing on top of a building at night and clips from the upcoming TNT television show. As a caption for the video, Blige’s team wrote that she teamed up with the show to “celebrate empowered women.”

Watch “Strength of a Woman” below.

