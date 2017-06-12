Jane’s Addiction to Release ‘Ritual De Lo Habitual’ Live DVD Set

The performance was captured with 20 cameras. June 12, 2017 6:37 PM
Filed Under: Jane's Addiction

Janes Addiction will release Ritual De Lo Habitual Alive At 25 on August 4.

The Mark Ritchie-directed concert was filmed at the historic Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on September 23, 2016; the final stop on the band’s 20-city worldwide “Sterling Spoon Anniversary Tour.” And, not only was it the last stop on the band’s tour but it was one of the final concerts at the amphitheater. Irvine Meadows was torn down in 2017 to make way for a housing complex.

The performance was captured with 20 cameras throughout the venue and mixed in 5.1 Surround Sound, making this a fan’s perfect collectible. Watch the trailer below.

Related: Jane’s Addiction Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Ritual’ in New Jersey

The 3-disc set, including a 4k Blu-ray disc, is available for pre-order now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan
Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan

Listen Live