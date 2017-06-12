Frank Ocean Continues Bromance with Brad Pitt

"He's painfully honest. He's very, very special." June 12, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Brad Pitt, Frank Ocean

By Jon Wiederhorn

An emotional bromance has developed between Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt and the reclusive singer, songwriter and rapper Frank Ocean.

Related: Frank Ocean Appears in Nike’s Short Film ‘The Hero’s Journey’

The brotherly love started last month in a GQ Style interview, in which Pitt expressed his admiration for Ocean.

“I find this young man so special,” Pitt said. “Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special.

Apparently, Ocean shares similar feelings about the special-ness of Pitt. Last night, (June 11) during his set at the Parklife festival in Manchester, UK, Ocean wore a t-shirt with a giant picture of Pitt’s face. It was just Ocean’s second performance in three years and followed a show at Denmark’s NorthSide last Friday (June 9).

Check out that splashy t-shirt below:

Might lose my jacket and hit a solo... See you in 2018

A post shared by Parklife (@parklife_festival) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live