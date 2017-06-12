Eddie Vedder Recalls the Time Paul McCartney Punched Him in the Face

Paul McCartney once punched Eddie Vedder in the face.

During an interview, the Pearl Jam frontman recalled an occasion where the two were in a hotel bar in Seattle where the Beatle was relaying a story that involved hitting someone, and in the process of demonstrating, accidentally hit Vedder in the face.

“Paul McCartney just hit me in the face, and it hurt,” Vedder laughs. “I think I remember tasting a bit of blood.”

“He apologized, quickly,” Vedder clarifies, the tone of the interview clearly conveys there were no hard feelings.

“And I remember it hurt for a few days, he continued. “And, I remember when it went away, when the pain finally subsided and the swelling went down, I kind missed it.”