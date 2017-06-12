Diplo Responds to Katy Perry’s Sex Ranking

By Abby Hassler

Katy Perry sat down with the Late Late Show host James Corden this Sunday as part of her massive live stream to participate in his “Spill Your Guts” game. Much like truth or dare, the two had to choose to answer personal questions or eat disgusting food.

During the game, Corden asked her to rank three of her exes (John Mayer, Diplo and Orlando Bloom) from best to worst in the bedroom. At first, Perry refused to answer, but eventually ranked Mayer in first, followed Bloom and then Diplo in last place.

Wanting to have the last word on the matter, Diplo took to social media to joke about the ranking, posting an intense image of himself over a crowd with the caption, “I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics 🥉”

Check out the hilarious post below.