Muse to Stream Austin Concert Saturday Night

Watch the band's live performance from Austin, right here, Saturday night. June 9, 2017 6:56 PM

Muse will stream their Austin, TX concert, live from the Austin 360 Amphitheatre this Saturday, June 10 at 10:00 pm ET/7:10 pm PT. During the set, the band will poll viewers and play three requests. Watch the live stream below.

The trio is nearly half-way through their summer tour with Thirty Seconds to Mars and PVRIS.

Although fans are enjoying the band’s new single, “Dig Down,” and wanting more, Muse has not divulged any news about a new album said to be coming in 2018.

Listen Live