Miley Cyrus Releases New Single ‘Inspired’

It's a low-key empowerment anthem. June 9, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: Miley Cyrus

By Hayden Wright

It’s a crowded day for new (and old) music releases but Miley Cyrus has debuted a sophisticated new single from her untitled 2017 album: “Inspired.”

On the wistful country track, Cyrus sings about growing into her authentic self against a rich, folky bluegrass arrangement. She sings about leaning on her dad for love and guidance and throwing off the chains of others’ expectations.

“Inspired” follows “Malibu” as the second single from the singer’s latest reinvention. Listen to Miley’s “Inspired” new song here:

 

