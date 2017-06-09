Listen to Lorde’s New Song ‘Sober’ from Upcoming ‘Melodrama’

By Jon Wiederhorn

There seems to be no end to the melodramatic anticipation for Lorde’s upcoming album Melodrama. The eccentric singer continues to tease the release by dropping a new song called “Sober.”

It’s the fourth track she’s previewed from the record, and one she debuted during a concert in April at her first show in over two years.

The number features woozy sound effects, a syncopated beat and a blend of soft organ chords and more dramatic keyboard lines. Lorde’s vocals see-saw from gentle and whispery to sober and wide awake, and striking harmonies and horn blasts are sprinkled through the mix.

Lyrically, “Sober” seems to address the duality between being clear-headed and feeling euphoric from artificial stimulation: “Queen of the weekend, ain’t no pill that can touch our rush/but what will we do when we’re sober,” she sings on the chorus.

“Sober” follows “Green Light,” “Liability,” and “Perfect Places.” Melodrama is scheduled for release on July 16.

Check out “Sober” below”: