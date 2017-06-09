6 Things We Learned from Katy Perry’s House Party Live Stream

Katy Perry’s new Los Angeles home is equipped with a plethora of cameras designed to follow her around from room to room. She likened the set-up to The Truman Show.
The singer put the new cameras to use in a big way last night. Perry had few dozen friends over to her house to celebrate the release of her new album, Witness. But there was little playing to the camera and her YouTube viewers. Instead, fans watched her having conversations with friends, cleaning dishes, taking her dog out to pee, dancing and revealing some fun facts along the way. After ushering everyone out of the house, Perry slipped into her pajamas and chatted with her house manager.
While watching the partygoers interact, we learned a few interesting nuggets about Ms. Perry.
- Perry has a scar on her left leg. She was spinning around in a hotel chair and hit a frameless mirror resulting in 17 stitches.
- Perry loves In N Out but not the ever-popular Double Double. Perry opts for the single patty cheeseburger with onions.
- Her new house has a 6-foot wide ant farm on the wall — she calls it art. It’s certainly a conversation piece.
- Katy has a house manager to keep her home in order. Perry considers her “right-hand woman.”
- Wonder Woman is the first movie on her list to see when she takes a break from her promotional schedule.
- She loves Twin Peaks and all things by director David Lynch.