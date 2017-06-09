6 Things We Learned from Katy Perry’s House Party Live Stream

Katy Perry’s new Los Angeles home is equipped with a plethora of cameras designed to follow her around from room to room. She likened the set-up to The Truman Show.

The singer put the new cameras to use in a big way last night. Perry had few dozen friends over to her house to celebrate the release of her new album, Witness. But there was little playing to the camera and her YouTube viewers. Instead, fans watched her having conversations with friends, cleaning dishes, taking her dog out to pee, dancing and revealing some fun facts along the way. After ushering everyone out of the house, Perry slipped into her pajamas and chatted with her house manager.

While watching the partygoers interact, we learned a few interesting nuggets about Ms. Perry.