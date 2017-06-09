Ice Cube Tackles Police Brutality in ‘Good Cop Bad Cop’ Video

"I only hope that young millennials feeling powerless in the 'hood can channel their own anger and frustration by listening to this record." June 9, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Ice Cube

By Abby Hassler

Ice Cube just dropped a compelling new music video for his latest track “Good Cop Bad Cop” off the 25th anniversary edition of his highly controversial 1991 second studio album, Death Certificate.

Related: Ice Cube Reacts to Bill Maher’s N-Word Controversy

Death Certificate: 25 Anniversary Edition arrived today (June 9) and features three new songs, “Good Cop Bad Cop,” “Only One Me” and “Dominate The Weak.” The music video features Cube and others being subject to various forms of police brutality. It also features a cool intro that pays homage to the iconic opening sequence of Apocolypse Now.

“Sadly, our community is dealing with many of the same issues,” he explained about the record. “I only hope that young millennials feeling powerless in the ‘hood can channel their own anger and frustration by listening to this record.”

Watch the explicit “Good Cop Bad Cop” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live