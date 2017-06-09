Halsey Gets Experimental in ‘Late Show’ Medley

Halsey took 'The Late Show' to art school. June 9, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: halsey

By Hayden Wright

Halsey’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom is on track to become the number-one album in America, and the singer stopped by The Late Show to perform a medley of selections from the record. She sang “Eyes Closed” and “Now or Never” during an avant-garde performance, in which she spray-painting a giant ghost bride with the word “lover.”

The segment was far from business-as-usual for late night musical guests. Halsey’s stage was bathed in red light and her bright blue wig popped against the strange, dystopian backdrop. The ambitious set paid off when show host Stephen Colbert told Halsey, “Thanks—that was beautiful.”

Watch Halsey’s Late Show set here:

