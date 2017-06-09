Garth Brooks Surprises Fans with Performance at CMA Fest

By Robyn Collins

CMA Music Festival-goers got a big surprise Thursday night, June 8. Country superstar Garth Brooks showed up unannounced to the Nissan Stadium and thrilled the crowd.

The singer kicked things off with “Thunder Rolls,” the set also included  “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” “The River,” That Summer,” “The Dance,” “Friends in Low Places,” and his new single “Ask Me How I Know.”

As the crowd sang along, CMA’s reigning Entertainer of the Year said, “That’s Nashville, home of country music! YEAH!!!.”

Check out some fan footage below.

