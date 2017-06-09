Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ Hits 1 Billion Streams

Ed joins an exclusive billionaires' club. June 9, 2017 9:33 AM
By Hayden Wright

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” is already an inescapable smash hit, but now it’s made history. The song just passed 1 billion streams on Spotify, a distinction only two songs have earned before. “Shape of You” joins Drake’s “One Dance” and the Chainsmokers’ “Closer” as the third song to hit ten-figure streams on the platform.

When you’re matching Drake’s streaming statistics, you’re doing something right. Major Lazer’s “Lean On” might be next to hit 1 billion: It’s currently clocked at 991,000,000 streams, reports NME.

To celebrate, stream “Shape of You” on Spotify here:

