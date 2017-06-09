By Abby Hassler

If accidentally delaying the Israeli primary elections this July wasn’t surprising enough, Britney Spears is now a victim of Russian hackers.

A report from the Slovakian security firm ESET surfaced this week, revealing the hackers used Spears’ Instagram comment section to communicate covert malware instructions.

In February, a hacker wrote the seemingly harmless comment, “#2hot make loved to her, uupss #Hot #X” on one of the singer’s posts. Hidden within the comment was a trackable hashtag that would connect to the malware’s command-and-control server.

“We are aware of this activity and have taken action against the responsible account,” an Instagram representative told Rolling Stone. Spears’ team has not immediately commented on the matter.