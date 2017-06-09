New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Features Music from Run The Jewels

"Step Into The Spotlight" June 9, 2017 10:08 PM

Marvel Entertainment dropped the first teaser trailer today (June 9) for Black Panther featuring Chadwick Boseman and counts Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker among its co-stars. Although the film doesn’t hit theaters until February 16, 2018, it’s never too early to start promoting this potential blockbuster.

Fans of the franchise will instantly be riveted by the two-minute trailer’s soundtrack made up largely of Run The Jewel’s single, “Legend Has It,” from their latest album, RTJ3. El-P’s lyric, “step into the spotlight” is the dead giveaway when asking, who’s music is that?

