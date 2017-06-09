Big Boi’s ‘In the South’ Features Gucci Mane and Pimp C

By Hayden Wright

Big Boi is getting ready to release his comeback solo album Boomiverse and fans are currently enjoying his Quentin Tarantino homage “Kill Jill.” For “In the South,” the album’s second single, Big Boi recruits Gucci Mane and Pimp C to tell it like it is down South.

If “Kill Jill” has an international flavor then “In the South” is a down-home tribute to Atlanta. The lead singles give a taste of the big, wide Boomiverse Big Boi is about to explore.

Listen to “In the South” here: