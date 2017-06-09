Big Boi’s ‘In the South’ Features Gucci Mane and Pimp C

Step into Big Boi's 'Boomiverse.' June 9, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: big boi, Gucci Mane, pimp c

By Hayden Wright

Big Boi is getting ready to release his comeback solo album Boomiverse and fans are currently  enjoying his Quentin Tarantino homage “Kill Jill.” For “In the South,” the album’s second single, Big Boi recruits Gucci Mane and Pimp C to tell it like it is down South.

Related: Big Boi Shares Album Art, Release Date & Track List for ‘Boomiverse’

If “Kill Jill” has an international flavor then “In the South” is a down-home tribute to Atlanta. The lead singles give a taste of the big, wide Boomiverse Big Boi is about to explore.

Listen to “In the South” here:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live