Vic Mensa Drops Four-Track Capsule ‘The Manuscript’

By Abby Hassler

Vic Mensa dropped his four-track capsule, The Manuscript, today, which features production assistance from Pharrell Williams, Malik Yusef, No I.D. and 1500 or Nothin.

The first single, “OMG,” from the new capsule features a collaboration with Pusha T. Another track “Almost There” features an appearance from Mr. Hudson.

Mensa released his critically acclaimed EP There’s A Lot Going On in the spring of 2016. His debut full-length studio album will arrive later this summer.

Stream The Manuscript on here.