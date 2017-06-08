The 1975’s Matt Healy Says He’ll ‘Send Nudes’ if UK Fans Vote Labour

June 8, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: The 1975

By Jon Wiederhorn

It’s a big day for politics in the States, as former FBI Director James Comey prepares to be questioned by Congress. But in the UK, citizens are more interested in what’s going to happen in today’s general election.

The 1975's Music For Cars May be Their Last Album

And pop stars are using their influence to encourage fans to vote for their preferred party. The 1975’s frontman Matt Healy has taken an unusual approach to inspire fans to vote for the Labour party: “Vote labour and I’ll send nudes if that works,” he tweeted.

Adele, Bastille, Foals, JME and others have also encouraged fans to vote in the election today (June 8), but their approaches have been more subtle. Even U.S. artist Killer Mike from Run the Jewels has chimed in.

In the latest polls, the Conservative Party holds a narrow lead over the Labour Party.

 

 

 

 

