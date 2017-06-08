Sia Debuts Moving ‘Free Me’ Video Starring Zoe Saldana

All song proceeds go to benefit the #endHIV Campaign June 8, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Sia

By Abby Hassler

Sia debuted an emotional new music video for her new ballad “Free Me” to raise funds for the Abzyme Research Foundation’s #endHIV Campaign.

The video stars Zoe Saldana and is narrated by actress Julianne Moore. It tells the harrowing story of an expectant mother who goes in for a regular checkup, only to discover she is HIV positive and could pass the disease onto her child.

Related: Listen to Sia’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Anthem Featuring Labrinth

“I’ve proudly joined forces with the Abzyme Research Foundation and the #endHIV Campaign for the release of my song, ‘Free Me,’ to help raise funds and awareness for a potential breakthrough cure of the epidemic,” Sia said.

All “Free Me” proceeds will benefit #endHIV to advance research into a potential vaccine that will cure HIV/AIDS. The song is available for purchase and streaming June 9.

Watch the moving “Free Me” video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live