Harry Styles Extends World Tour Dates into 2018

Harry Styles has extended his world tour adding an additional 58 shows in 2018.

The new dates will be supported by Kacey Musgraves (U.S. and Canada), Warpaint (Asia) and Leon Bridges (South America and Mexico), with special guests for Europe and Australia to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 16. Check out all of Harry’s new dates below.

3/11 – Basel, Switzerland @ St. Jakobshalle

3/13 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

3/14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

3/16 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

3/18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

3/19 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

3/21 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

3/24 – Oberhausen, Germany @ König-Pilsener-Arena

3/25 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

3/27 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

3/30 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

3/31 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

4/2 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

4/4 – Bologna, Italy Unipol @ Arena

4/5 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

4/7 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

4/9 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

4/11 – London, UK @ The O2

4/12 – London, UK @ The O2

4/14 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

4/16 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

4/21 – Perth, Australia @ Perth Arena

4/24 – Melbourne, Australia @ Hisense Arena

4/27 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

4/28 – Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Centre

5/1 – Manila, The Philippines @ MOA Arena †

5/3 – Singapore @ Indoor Stadium †

5/5 – Hong Kong @ Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre †

5/7 – Bangkok, Thailand @ IMPACT Arena †

5/10 – Osaka, Japan @ Kobe World †

5/12 – Tokyo, Japan @ Makuhari Messe †

5/23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ DirecTV Arena ♢

5/25 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena ♢

5/27 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Jeunesse Arena ♢

5/29 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço das Américas ♢

6/1 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes ♢

6/5 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

6/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

6/9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center *

6/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center *

6/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

6/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

6/16 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *

6/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

6/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

6/24 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center *

6/26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

6/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse *

6/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

7/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

7/3 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

7/6 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

7/7 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena *

7/9 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

7/11 – San Jose, CA SAP @ Center at San Jose *

7/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

* – notes support from Kacey Musgraves

† – notes support from Warpaint

♢ – notes support from Leon Bridges

