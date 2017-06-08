Gorillaz Share Trippy New ‘Sleeping Powder’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Gorillaz might have released their latest studio album, Humanz, in April, but they are already churning out new music. The band shared a new track and music video “Sleeping Powder” today.

Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn already mentioned the band has 40 to 45 songs that didn’t make it onto the latest record, though did not confirm that this latest track was one of them, according to NME.

“I’m just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn’t work out and finishing them,” Albarn said in an interview. “I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.”

The video is described as a “2-D solo track” and begins with an old-school anti-drugs video involving an egg and a frying pan. This is your brain on “Sleeping Powder.”