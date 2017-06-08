Charley Pride to be Honored at ‘Grammy Salute to Music Legends’

By Robyn Collins

Country legend Charley Pride will be honored during the Grammy’s 2017 Special Merit Awards with a tribute concert.

In addition to the country legend, all of the 2017 honorees will be recognized, including Shirley Caesar, Ahmad Jamal, Jimmie Rodgers, Nina Simone, Sly Stone and the Velvet Underground.

The concert will be conducted by musical director Paul Shaffer. The honorees, as well as some of those they have influenced, are scheduled to perform, reports Taste of Country.

Additional acts include Andra Day, who will be honoring Simone; Kirk Franklin, who will pay tribute to Caesar; Randy Newman, who will honor Ostin; Dwight Yoakam, who will salute Rodgers.

Grammy Salute to Music Legends will be taped on July 11 and aired on PBS later in the year.

Earlier this year, Pride received Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, now the superstar is set to release his first new album since 2011, Music in My Heart, on July 7.

“It was fun getting back into the studio,” Pride says. “My goal was to record the best traditional country album possible.