Billy Ray Cyrus Debuts New Song ‘Bring the Stanley Cup to Tennessee’

By Abby Hassler

The country music industry desperately wants to see the Nashville Predators bring home the Stanley Cup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Today (June 8), one country music legend, Billy Ray Cyrus, performed his new song “Bring the Stanley Cup to Tennessee” in support of his favorite NHL team.

During his set, Cyrus plays an acoustic guitar and is backed by a female vocalist. He vocalized his pride for the Predators, singing that their win would “mean the world to fans like me.”

