Ariana Grande Thanks Fans for Support in Heartfelt Message

"I love you from the bottom of my heart to the farthest galaxy and back." June 8, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande

By Abby Hassler

Ariana Grande fans aren’t letting last month’s terrorist attack keep them from loving her music or living their lives.

Related: Ariana Grande’s Inspirational Message

The singer shared an image of a group of her fans today (June 8) who were holding up signs that read, “We are a family forever nobody can break our bond.”

As a caption for the photo, she revealed how deeply she cares about their support, writing, “♡ I love you from the bottom of my heart to the farthest galaxy and back 🌌 Your courage, strength, compassion and Light is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen 💡Thank you for sharing it with me.”

Check out the post below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live