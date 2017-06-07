Keith Urban Cleans Up At CMT Music Awards

Some fans joked he and wife Nicole should win "cutest couple in Nashville" June 7, 2017 11:01 PM
Filed Under: keith urban, Nicole Kidman

By Abby Hassler

The 2017 CMT Music Awards could have been renamed the “Keith Urban Music Awards,” after the country music star cleaned up, snagging four different honors.

Keith won the Collaborative Video of the Year award for “The Fighter” featuring Carrie Underwood. The duo performed a slowed down version of their hit single as part of the evening’s festivities.

Related: Keith Urban Sings ‘The Fighter’ with Help from Opry Audience

Urban dominated the rest of the evening winning Male Video of the Year, CMT Social Superstar and the coveted Video of the Year Award for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

The singer dedicated his Male Video of the Year win to his wife, Nicole Kidman, saying, “I want to say a massive thank you to my wife Nicole … You have no idea how much of what I do … she’s involved in every little piece of it.”

Though Urban might have snagged most of the night’s awards, some fans have joked that he and Kidman should also have won for “cutest couple in Nashville.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live