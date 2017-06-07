Why Gucci Mane Won’t Have to Pay for $1 Million Wedding

A new report links the rapper to a reality series based around his impending nuptials. June 7, 2017 5:48 PM
Filed Under: Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane and fiancee Keyshia Ka’oir are plotting an extravagant wedding, but according to a new report, they won’t have to pay for it.

TMZ reports that BET has signed the couple for a reality series leading up to their nuptials. In addition to picking up the cost of the wedding, reportedly around a million dollars, the network will pay Gucci $400k and Keyshia $250k.

“Gucci getting married” does have a certain ring to it.

We’ll look out for our invitation in the mail.

