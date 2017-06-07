Glen Campbell Releases Biographical Single ‘Arkansas Farmboy’

By Abby Hassler

Glen Campbell recently debuted a biographical new single “Arkansas Farmboy” off his upcoming final album, Adiós. This will be the country legend’s latest album since his 2011 Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Campbell’s friend and bandmate Carl Jackson wrote the song, basing the lyrics upon a story Campbell told him from growing up in a family of Arkansas sharecroppers in the 1930s.

“I stood right beside him on every line, printed out the lyrics in big print,” Jackson explained. “Sometimes we had to do a line at a time because with Alzheimer’s, his memory of the lyrics, as we saw in the tour he had to use teleprompters, that went away pretty quick. But his melodies did not go away for a long time after his ability to remember actual songs.”

Listen to “Arkansas Farmboy” below.