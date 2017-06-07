Brian May Unveils Epic Unboxing Video for Queen Monopoly

Over the 18-plus minute clip, May waxes philosophical. June 7, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Queen

Brian May has released an epic unboxing video for the Queen version of the popular board game Monopoly.

Related: Freddie Mercury Biopic to Hit Theaters Next Year

Over the 18-plus minute clip, May waxes philosophical, musing ““Monopoly has always been about pursuing money…but in this case, you’re also pursuing excellence in your craft.”

“We’ve been very secretly developing Queen Monopoly for over a year,” the guitarist wrote on his website back in March. “I’m excited — it was a blast working on it — like making an album! We hope you love it!”

Check out the full clip below for an in-depth look.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live