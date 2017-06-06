U2 Extend Joshua Tree Tour

By Jon Wiederhorn
U2 have added seven U.S. shows to their lauded Joshua Tree tour. The first new date will be September 3 at Ford Field in Detroit and the band now wraps up North America on September 22 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.
After that, U2 will play just-announced shows in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil. U2’s last album was 2014’s Songs of Innocence.
Additional U2 Joshua Tree Tour Dates:
Sun Sep 3 – Detroit, MI Ford Field
Tue Sep 5 – Buffalo, NY New Era Field
Fri Sep 8 – Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
Sun Sep 10 – Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
Tue Sep 12 – Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium
Sat Sep 16 – St. Louis, MO The Dome At America’s Center
Fri Sep 22 – San Diego, CA Qualcomm Stadium
Tue Oct 3 – Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol
Sat Oct 7 – Bogota, Columbia, Estadio El Campin
Tue Oct 10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina La Plata
Sat Oct 14 – Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional
Thur Oct 19 – Sao Paulo, Brazil Morumbi Stadium