U2 Extend Joshua Tree Tour

By Jon Wiederhorn

U2 have added seven U.S. shows to their lauded Joshua Tree tour. The first new date will be September 3 at Ford Field in Detroit and the band now wraps up North America on September 22 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

After that, U2 will play just-announced shows in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil. U2’s last album was 2014’s Songs of Innocence.

Additional U2 Joshua Tree Tour Dates:

Sun Sep 3 – Detroit, MI Ford Field

Tue Sep 5 – Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Fri Sep 8 – Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Sun Sep 10 – Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

Tue Sep 12 – Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium

Sat Sep 16 – St. Louis, MO The Dome At America’s Center

Fri Sep 22 – San Diego, CA Qualcomm Stadium

Tue Oct 3 – Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

Sat Oct 7 – Bogota, Columbia, Estadio El Campin

Tue Oct 10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina La Plata

Sat Oct 14 – Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional

Thur Oct 19 – Sao Paulo, Brazil Morumbi Stadium