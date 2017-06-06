Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Debut ‘Speak to a Girl’ Video

June 6, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have released the music video for their latest duet “Speak to a Girl.”

Related: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s Private Island Home is Impressive

The track is all about respect. “Cause that’s how you talk to a woman, that’s how you speak to a girl, that’s how you get with a lady who’s worth more than anything in your whole world,” goes the chorus. “You better respect your mama, respect the hell out of her, ’cause that’s how you talk to a woman, and that’s how you speak to a girl.”

The clip features the superstar husband and wife duo in various states of amorous embrace.

Check out the new clip below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live