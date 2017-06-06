Pharrell Sings ‘Happy’ to Young Leukemia Patient

Pharrell rolled out the red carpet for a young fan. June 6, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Pharrell

By Hayden Wright

Pharrell’s biggest fan got the surprise of a lifetime: 8-year-old Reef Carneson suffers from acute lymphoblastic leukemia and asked the producer and musician for a FaceTime session. When Pharrell heard his story, he invited Reef to his Philadelphia show on Saturday night.

Because of his compromised immune system, Reef wasn’t able to fly from his home in Cincinnati to Philly for the show. So Pharrell hooked him up with a private car, five-star hotel accommodations, and backstage passes. During his performance of “Happy,” Pharrell invited Reef onstage to soak in the moment with his idol.

Watch the adorable video here:

