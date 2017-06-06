Missy Elliott Tweets Open Call for Backup Dancers

By Hayden Wright

Missy Elliott’s dance moves broke the paradigm when she began releasing music videos for hits like “Gossip Folks,” “Pass the Dutch” and “Work It.” Now the legendary rapper has a new project in the works and tweeted an open call for backup dancers. It’s not clear whether the gig is a music video, tour, or one-off performance…but any of the above are the opportunity of a lifetime.

Related: Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength of a Woman’ Features Kanye West

The auditions will be held in Atlanta this Friday, and applicants are strongly encouraged to “Do your research on Missy!” before daring to show up. Translation: Prepare to put that thing down, flip it and reverse it.

Missy is looking for hip-hop dancers and “tricksters” over age 16 who are quick studies in choreography. The open call takes place at 8:00 p.m. “SHARP” at the Dance 411 studio.

See Missy’s announcement via Twitter here: