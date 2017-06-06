Korn Release Eerie Video for ‘Black is the Soul’

The follows the journey of a faceless woman while she searching for her soul among the soulless. June 6, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: Korn

Korn have released a creepy new video for “Black is the Soul,” the latest single from their 12th album, The Serenity Of Suffering.

The new video finds the band performing amidst a shallow pool of blackened water with mannequins not far from view. A faceless woman walks among the mannequins and eventually finds her face among the lifeless.

“‘Black Is The Soul’ is a song about being pulled away from the right path and the video reflects that experience of trying to navigate those conflicting emotions,” Jonathan Davis told Noisey of the powerful track.

Watch the video below.

The band is currently on the road promoting The Serenity Of Suffering which dropped in October 2016.

6/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
6/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
6/20 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
6/21 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
6/22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
6/25 – Nampa, ID Ford @ Idaho Center
6/26 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre*
7/19 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
7/20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
7/23 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
7/25 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
7/26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
7/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
7/29 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
7/30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
8/1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
8/2 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

