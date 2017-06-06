Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha

What a snub... June 6, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Jerry Seinfeld, kesha

By Abby Hassler

Jerry Seinfeld does not appreciate hugs from strangers, even when those strangers happen to be Kesha. Seinfeld was being interviewed Monday night (June 5) during the Night of Laughter & Song at the Kennedy Center when Kesha approached him with a simple request.

“Can I give you a hug?” she asks. “No thanks,” Seinfeld quickly says, dismissing her with a wave. She persists a couple more times as the comedian inches away, but his answer is still no.

“I don’t know who that was,” he remarked after Kesha gave up. When he found out it was Kesha he said, “Well I wish her the best.”

