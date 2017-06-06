My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Keeps Reunion Hopes Alive

By Abby Hassler

My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way sat down with Billboard recently to discuss the Doom Patrol comic, solo music and a potential band reunion.

Related: My Chemical Romance: How the Reunion Should Happen

“I wouldn’t count (a reunion) out, but at the same time everybody’s doing stuff in their lives now that they’re really enjoying,” Way revealed. “In some ways I don’t really miss it; It had gotten so big it was very unwieldy. It took a toll on my mental life and personal life. The thing I’m happiest about right now is everybody’s relationships with each other are really strong. That’s more important than anything else to me.”

Way also spoke about how he might start working on a second solo album to follow up his 2014 Hesitant Alien.

“I’m just about to seriously figure out my schedule in terms of how many weeks I’m writing comics and how many weeks I’m writing music,” Way explained. “There’s a plan to put something out; I don’t know when that’ll come, but the process is starting.”