Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Teases Justin Bieber Lyrics

Bieber enlists an angel to help tease his new single. June 6, 2017 6:14 PM
Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk took to social media recently to teases some Justin Bieber lyrics.

“So @justinbieber was wondering if you could guess these lyrics… 😉” she wrote, posting a video herself lip-synching a phrase without audio.

Fans in the comments guess that Hosk is saying “Close to you,” which would jive with Bieber’s recent announcement of his new single with Calvin Harris titled “2U.” The new collaboration is due to drop this Friday, June 9.

Check out Hosk’s post below.

So @justinbieber was wondering if you could guess these lyrics... 😉 @victoriassecret

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

