Bryson Tiller Helps Restore Hometown Basketball Courts

Bryson Tiller is helping to restore basketball courts in his hometown of Louisville, KY.
The phrase “It’s Possible Here” is written on sidelines of the new courts; it’s a tagline for the city and one that resonates with Tiller.
“Whenever you fly into Louisville, you see a sign that says, ‘It’s Possible Here,'” said Tiller in a statement. “I remember my first time seeing it…I was working on my debut album, and I just thought, ‘Wow, it is possible here.’ Everybody always thinks you have to move out of the city and go where the music industry is, but it’s possible in Louisville, and it’s possible anywhere. You just have to believe.”
The singer partnered with Nike to complete the project in Wyandotte Park and will be on hand tomorrow Wednesday, June 7 for the grand opening. The celebration will consist of three hours of basketball skill clinics for children in the local community.
a few years ago while working on Trapsoul, i was flying back home to Louisville to visit my family. When i landed, i saw a poster of the city and it was captioned "Its Possible Here" and i just stood there in awe like wow.... it really IS possible here. it's possible to make it out of this city even though people would always tell me it wasn't. So i made it a goal of mine to redo a court in the area i grew up in, teamed up with Nike to make it official, and now it's finally FINISHED!! Come to Wyandotte Park tomorrow at 9:30am, i'll be there!! reminding everyone that it's possible here in Louisville Kentucky.