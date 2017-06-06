Bryson Tiller Helps Restore Hometown Basketball Courts

Bryson Tiller is helping to restore basketball courts in his hometown of Louisville, KY.

Related: Bryson Tiller Announces ‘Set If Off’ Fall Tour

The phrase “It’s Possible Here” is written on sidelines of the new courts; it’s a tagline for the city and one that resonates with Tiller.

“Whenever you fly into Louisville, you see a sign that says, ‘It’s Possible Here,'” said Tiller in a statement. “I remember my first time seeing it…I was working on my debut album, and I just thought, ‘Wow, it is possible here.’ Everybody always thinks you have to move out of the city and go where the music industry is, but it’s possible in Louisville, and it’s possible anywhere. You just have to believe.”

The singer partnered with Nike to complete the project in Wyandotte Park and will be on hand tomorrow Wednesday, June 7 for the grand opening. The celebration will consist of three hours of basketball skill clinics for children in the local community.