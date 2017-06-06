Ariana Grande Brings Baby to Tears with ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’

The waterworks will start when you watch this video. June 6, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande

By Abby Hassler

Ariana Grande’s moving performance of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” at Sunday’s (June 4) One Love Manchester show had everyone in tears, including Grande herself.

Related: Artists Send Messages of Support for Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert

Now the singer shared an adorable fan video of a toddler watching her performance and being moved to tears in the cutest way possible. Grande shared the video with several heart emojis as the caption.

While Grande performed several times throughout the benefit show, it was her closing number that projected a strong message of solidarity and compassion for all those affected by the May terrorist attack.

 Check out the cute video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live