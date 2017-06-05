Liam Gallagher Slams Noel for Missing Manchester Tribute

By Hayden Wright

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert yesterday—but didn’t turn down the chance to score points on his absent brother Noel. After the show he tweeted a totally inoffensive message for concertgoers and survivors of the terror attack:

“What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever,” he wrote. Then things took a turn for the petty.

“Oh and if anybody’s seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were,” he tweeted. “Rkid” is one of Liam’s colorful Twitter nicknames for his big brother and Oasis bandmate Noel.

“Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe,” he continued. “Noels out of the f—ing country weren’t we all love get on a f—ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f—.”

There’s nothing like those “pure love vibrations” to reignite a tired sibling rivalry. Nevertheless, Liam earned kudos for his appearance at the benefit and performed a mix of Oasis and solo material. Coldplay backed him on “Live Forever” and he also sang “Rock ’N’ Roll Star” and his solo single “Wall of Glass.”

Watch Liam’s performances here: