Kodak Black Released from Jail

June 5, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Kodak Black

By Abby Hassler

Kodak Black was released from the Broward County Jail Monday morning (June 5), according to XXL. The rapper got onto Instagram Live shortly after his release to announce the good news to his fans.

The 19-year-old rapper was sentenced to a year in jail for violating the terms of his house arrest earlier this year, but the judge cut him a better deal. If Kodak completed a 30-day life skills course in jail, he could have his sentence reduced to 180 days with credit for time served.

This means the Painting Pictures rapper was able to walk out of jail once he finished his course.

