Big Boi Shares Album Art, Release Date & Track List for ‘Boomiverse’

By Hayden Wright

As members of Outkast, Big Boi and Andre 3000 brought their out-of-the-box approach to hip-hop to the mainstream. However, the two have gone their separate ways since 2006’s Idlewild soundtrack — but we’ll always have “Hey Ya.” Also, it’s been five years since Big Boi dropped his last studio album Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors, but he’ll return this month with his new record.

Boomiverse debuts on June 16 and Big Boi has shared a full track list for the album. The rapper courted top-tier collaborators like Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike and Jeezy. Mike and Jeezy appear on “Kill Jill,” for which a video dropped last week.

Big Boi’s Boomiverse Track List:

1. “Da Next Day”

2. “Kill Jill” Feat. Killer Mike and Jeezy

3. “Mic Jack”

4. “In the South” Feat. Gucci Mane and Pimp C

5. “Order of Operations”

6. “All Night”

7. “Get Wit It” Feat. Snoop Dogg

8. “Overthunk”

9. “Chocolate”

10. “Made Man” Feat. Killer Mike and Kurupt

11. “Freakanomics” Feat. Sleepy Brown

12. “Follow Deez” Feat. Curren$y and Killer Mike

Big Boi also shared futuristic album artwork that depicts his face against a galaxy of stars and planets…a boomiverse, if you will: