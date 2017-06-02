Yo Gotti & Mike WiLL Made-It Drop Surprise Project ‘Gotti Made-It’

By Hayden Wright

Yo Gotti and Mike WiLL Made-It have been hard at work on a mixtape nobody saw coming, aptly titled Gotti Made-It.

The tape dropped overnight on SoundCloud and features nine tracks. Made-It supplied the production while Gotti holds down the vocals throughout, with one exception: On “Rake It Up,” the dynamic duo invited Nicki Minaj to join the proceedings.

Yo Gotti is set to hit the road with Meek Mill in July for their 21-city Against All Odds Tour. Listen to Gotti Made-It here: