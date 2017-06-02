Yo Gotti & Mike WiLL Made-It Drop Surprise Project ‘Gotti Made-It’

Nicki Minaj makes an appearance on the tape. June 2, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: Mike Will Made It, Yo Gotti

By Hayden Wright

Yo Gotti and Mike WiLL Made-It have been hard at work on a mixtape nobody saw coming, aptly titled Gotti Made-It. 

Related: Meek Mill & Yo Gotti Announce 21-City ‘Against All Odds Tour’

The tape dropped overnight on SoundCloud and features nine tracks. Made-It supplied the production while Gotti holds down the vocals throughout, with one exception: On “Rake It Up,” the dynamic duo invited Nicki Minaj to join the proceedings.

Yo Gotti is set to hit the road with Meek Mill in July for their 21-city Against All Odds Tour. Listen to Gotti Made-It here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live